A discussion between members of the agriculture community and political candidates in Burramine tomorrow will discuss the impact of poor 'first mile' road quality on farming businesses and communities. Candidates for the electorate of Nicholls, local GrainGrowers members and representatives from the National and Federal Farmer's Associations will attend the event from 9.30am to 11.30am at a Moira Shire farm at 1318 Yarrawonga Katamatie Road, Burramine. GrainGrowers chair and farmer Brett Hosking said the aim of the event was to highlight the importance of quality roads in rural communities and lobby the next government for a $1.5 billion grant program over three years to improve them. IN OTHER NEWS: "Our farmers are getting better at what they're doing, they're producing more tonnes of grain, which is great, but they have to get to export destinations or markets otherwise it's useless," he said. "So it needs to travel along roads and in particular we're feeling the pain of those road movements in those first mile pieces, so from the farm gate to where it joins the state highway state funded road." Mr Hosking said their currently wasn't any funding for first mile roads other than the little local councils could afford. "The government have to listen to us, it's a growing need," he said. "To ignore it this time round and leave it for another three years we are going to see people die, we're going to see accidents on rural roads." Mr Hosking said poor rural roads was not only a safety issue, but a social and productivity issue too. "We need to fill that road up so they can make sure they can get their grain to market safely, make sure the road can be shared with families, wives taking their kids to kindergarten, dads taking their kids to sport on the weekend, school busses heading off to school," he said. "We need to make sure the road is able to share heavy vehicles B doubles along with those other every day residential or domestic uses." Mr Hosking said the issue was felt across Australia. "And $1.5 billion, this is barely going to scratch the surface, but we need to start somewhere," he said. "Let's make a difference today and do something now and when the program's successful then maybe there;s the opportunity for the government to grow it and expand it and make real impact for rural Australians." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

