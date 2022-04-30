community, Nail Can Hill Run, Albury-Wodonga, Albury, Donn Stevens

Their regular gathering at Sunday's Nail Can Hill Run will be a little more special for the Stevens family. Donn Stevens' five children, seven grandchildren and baby great-grandchild will attend in his honour the Albury community run, nearly exactly a year after the longtime competitor died, aged 90. In 2006, Mr Stevens, then 75, became the annual event's first Age Master, where a runner records a time under their own age on 10 occasions. The salesman and football umpire first "busted" his age in 1994, running the 11.3-kilometre course in 56 minutes, 58 seconds when 63 years old. He repeated the feat in 1995, '96, '97, '98, 2000, '03, '04 and '05, before achieving Master status the first year the category was introduced. IN OTHER NEWS: Age Masters are awarded lifetime entry into the run, a permanent number and a commemorative singlet with their race number. This year Mr Stevens' number 11 will be worn formally by his son Chris, but the rest of the clan will also wear T-shirts in his honour as they run, walk or cheer together. "It will be a legacy, it will be something we do each year," daughter Kerry Golding said. She and sister Nicole Stevens remembered a hard-working, honest man who'd take people as he found them. "He retired probably three or four times, he just didn't stop working," Ms Stevens said. "He always said he would properly 'retire' at 90, which he did. "He just sort of drifted off, which was perfect, it was a nice ending. He went out on his own terms." First held in 1977, Nail Can Hill Run has expanded to include a 4.3km Half Can event while a combined mountain bike and run is also available. Sporting clubs Albury Thunder juniors and Melrose will benefit from funds raised in this year's event, which already has about 800 competitors. Race director Stephen Wood said the clubs had struggled with issues like inadequate facilities and vandalism during the pandemic. The Full Can starts on Centaur Road, Lavington, at 10am and ends in West Albury's Boonie Doon Park, where the Half Can takes place at 11am. Online entries will be accepted up to and on the day. The presentations will recognise the outright placings, Age Busters and Age Masters. Age and participation prizes can be collected individually. "People are very, very excited, very enthused about competing and it's just nice to get back to seeing faces and colour around the finish line and start line of the event," Mr Wood said. "We strongly encourage people to get behind the event, it's hard work that goes into it. "it's been around for over 45 years, it's part of our community." Mr Stevens began running seriously in his 40s and in later years nailing the hill, which he did about 15 times in total, became "his thing". "He didn't do it for the accolades ... he just did it for himself, he just wanted to better himself," Mrs Golding said. "He was someone to aspire to. To be able to do what he did you've got to have determination, you've got to have dedication, you've got to be focused." The veteran runner always completed the challenging steep course, even when he had a fall one year. His friend, and former wife, Faye Stevens said he would have appreciated tomorrow's family effort. "And he would love to see the girls, everyone, running, because when he was running he used to try and get everyone else running," she said. Not that the Stevens competitors are an official team. "Trust me, it will be very spread out," Mrs Golding said with a laugh. "There's some doing the Half Can, some doing the Full Can, some watching and cheering as they come stumbling over the line." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

