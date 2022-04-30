news, local-news,

THE makers of a documentary on colourful legal figure Charles Waterstreet have failed to land a $25,000 grant from Albury Council. The money was sought from the council's financial assistance budget to cover film and digitisation, support a director of photography and partly meet crew travel and accommodation costs. Councillors this week opted not to fund the Waterstreet project, instead bankrolling requests from others including the Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod, HotHouse Theatre and Murray Arts. No councillor stated why Waterstreet did not secure support, but former mayor Stuart Baker said it had been "a really difficult job" going through the applicants. "We weren't able to fund all of them or to the extent that they wanted," Cr Baker said. Mr Waterstreet was raised in Albury in a hotel family before moving to Sydney where he became a noted barrister and an inspiration for television legal drama Rake. IN OTHER NEWS In recent years he has been subject to sexual harassment allegations and banned from practising by the NSW Bar Association after having declared bankruptcy. It is understood there was little support among councillors for supporting Waterstreet with concerns the bid was being made by a Sydney company and there could be reputational fallout. Documentary director, writer and producer Ricardo Skaff said he was keen to speak to the council about the reasoning for the knockback after learning of the decision from The Border Mail. He said the film had been in production since 2018 and it would chronicle Mr Waterstreet's life "without condoning or condemning". "Our job as filmmakers is not to judge, our job is to examine and explore," Mr Skaff said. "We're trying to make something important, subtle and mature." The film crew planned to spend six days in Albury to capture landmarks from Mr Waterstreet's childhood such as the family hotel, Murray River, railway station, the Hovell Tree and crying room at the Regent Theatre. Councillors were told the opening 15 minutes of the film would be tied to Albury and it was "essential to the success and completion of the overall documentary". It was also proposed by the film-makers that an "exclusive premiere screening" be staged in Albury. Mr Skaff was unable to say if that would proceed but was keen to unearth and see footage from 1949 to 1965. "I would love anyone to reach out if they want to see Albury immortalised on film - we want to talk and see anything," he said. "Things can come from random places like from someone's boxes sitting in a garage." Those who may be able to hep can reach the production team at www.waterstreetdocumentary.com. The documentary, which may run from 90 minutes to two hours, is expected to be completed mid to late next year, subject to financing. Mr Skaff said while the film would depict Mr Waterstreet's life it would also reflect changes in Australian society over that time and the rural heartland place of Albury. Producer Felicity Verdouw said the organisation behind the production, Canvas Film, remained "committed" to depicting the story of Mr Waterstreet. "Unfortunately the bodies set up to support the arts and storytelling in Australia are political organisations and make their decisions accordingly," Ms Verdouw said. She compared the struggle for funding for Waterstreet to that which faced Nitram, a feature film made about Port Arthur mass murderer Martin Bryant. "If we are to genuinely want to look at our history with a critical lens then we should not be afraid to do so, whether those involved are good, bad or indifferent," Ms Verdouw said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/2cb46aca-db73-41e2-b3e7-c32a4b6bd13a.jpg/r0_108_3505_2088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg