Wangaratta will be without premiership player Amanda Umanski for the remainder of the season. The star goal shooter suffered a knee injury prior to the start of the Ovens and Murray League fixture while playing in Melbourne. It will also rule her out of the Victorian Netball League season with North East Blaze. "Blaze is really supportive of her down there, so it's great that she's got that support network," Wangaratta co-coach Hannah Grady said. ALSO IN SPORT: The Magpies will now have a new-look shooting line-up, with Georgia Clark arriving at the club this season. She was joined in goals by Zara Berry and Rachelle Petts last round against the Roos. "It will be good to get some new faces on the court this season," Grady said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

