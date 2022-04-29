sport, australian-rules-football, matt mcdonald, howlong, retirement

Classy midfielder Matt McDonald's playing future is at the crossroads. Despite doing most of the pre-season with Howlong, McDonald is yet to play so far this season and is leaning towards retirement. McDonald has still been involved with the Spiders in a coaching role on match day and providing assistance to coach David Miles. "At this stage I'm unlikely to play again," McDonald said. "At the start of pre-season I was probably 50-50 if I was going to play or not. "The body was feeling good and then I cracked a couple of ribs on the pre-season camp. "That took about six weeks to fully recover from and that was probably the moment that I started thinking that my playing days may be behind me. "But I've still been training one night a week and helping run the bench on match days. "I guess I'm still some chance to play, I might have to pull the boots back on again if we get hit badly by injuries or COVID." McDonald had an outstanding Ovens and Murray career with both North Albury and Wodonga Raiders. He also had a stint at Jindera and was a best and fairest winner at the Hume league club. The midfield dynamo joined Howlong in 2017 to play under former coach Joel Price who is also good mates with. ALSO IN SPORT McDonald said he was enjoying the challenge of helping call the shots from the boundary on match day. "It's good to be able to help Milesey and the boys," he said. "It gives you a different perspective when you don't have to worry about yourself and trying to find the footy. "You can get around the boys at the huddles and do a bit of one-on-one stuff with them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/f5b5d5a9-3c2c-459e-a82f-55ad4c358723.jpg/r0_309_4894_3074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg