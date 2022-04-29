sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga's Charlie Morrison is quickly becoming a poster boy for moving from attack to defence and he will again play a leading role in that position in the Ovens and Murray Football League this weekend. Morrison debuted for home club Benalla as a teenager, but couldn't nail a spot with the Goulburn Valley League outfit. "They moved me down back one day and I've been there ever since," he revealed. And he's been starring as well. The 26-year-old joined the Bulldogs last year as a relative 'no-name', but finished third in the club's best and fairest. "Positioning was the biggest issue I had to get over, obviously you've got to play in front being a forward and then you play from behind in defence, so it's getting your position right, but in the long term it's actually helped me," he explained. "I can read the play a fair bit and read who's going to lead, so in the end it's helped me being a forward, first and foremost, turning into a defender." At 187cms and 87kgs, Morrison has the size and strength to combat many of his opponents, but he also plays with a desperation all good defenders need. Along with the move to the backline, his play also ignited with a move to South Australia in 2019. He spent time on Port Adelaide's list in the SANFL, but couldn't crack a spot, spending two years with Adelaide Footy League outfit Henley Sharks. Morrison won the best and fairest on debut and was made captain in 2020. "I trained with Port Adelaide, but they didn't really have too many injuries, I was an emergency a handful of times," he offered. "If I had my time again, I definitely would have gone to another SANFL club that wasn't affiliated with an AFL club. "The professionalism and the work you've got to do off the field were the standouts, away from training, such as your weights, recovery, diet, that's the stuff that really helped me I reckon. "Coming from Benalla, it was a big wake-up call, when you've got your weight, diet programs, you've got skinfold testing, that wasn't too bad, although I've never been the skinniest bloke. "During my time over there I started to step it up (professionally)." Although the season is only a month old, it's quickly become apparent that a host of clubs, including Wodonga, will be vying for a spot in the elimination final. The club snared its first win against Wodonga Raiders last week, breaking a six-year winless streak against their strongest rivals, after tackling powerhouses Albury and Wangaratta. The Bulldogs are home on Saturday against Lavington, which is one of those teams they must beat to play finals. "It's a huge game, we need a confidence boost, we need a run on of a few wins that will give us momentum," he suggested. IN OTHER NEWS: The Bulldogs are without Michael Driscoll, who challenged a two-week set penalty for engaging in rough conduct and was found guilty, while he also has a one-week suspended sentence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/71d65031-56a4-4f4a-a362-a38dad67879a.jpg/r0_311_6114_3765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg