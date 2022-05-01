YOUR SAY: Thanks for support, health concerns and a call for acceptance

news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Ukraine, Health, Transitioning

Albury Red Cross branch would like to thank Stephanie Jakovac, contributing artists and the people of Albury-Wodonga for their generous support of the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. An amazing $8218 was raised when Stephanie generously opened her Lubek Art Studio over the four-day Easter break for this appeal. Albury Red Cross members were present with the sale and receipt of art works. An amazing 100 per cent of all sales by Stephanie and contributing artists were donated to this appeal. Albury Red Cross thank you, our generous local community, for your support for the people of Ukraine. I have been on the waiting list for a colonoscopy for over two years, do you think that is acceptable? I am once again on a waiting list for an angiogram, have only been on this list for two months but know I am deteriorating, really hope it can be done soon. It really is affecting my life, please can something be done? Have had to call ambulance and was taken to Albury Base where all staff were excellent, but not really able to help because I am waiting for an angiogram. IN OTHER NEWS: A primary school teacher taught a student who was quiet, kept to herself and spent much time during the lesson breaks on the perimeter of the "play area" interacting with the natural environment around her. She was a student from a farming family and today still enjoys the environment. This student, on completing secondary school, obtained a position at a large supermarket in her local town, working on a check-out. Her teacher noticed after a year or so on the check-out she was missing. Then a few weeks later, he came back to work on the check-out, proudly with his new name. As the teacher went through the check-out, she said "Congratulations". The reply came with a thank-you and the biggest smile you could ever wish for. Since that day we have got to know a more confident, happy individual, always happy to chat. We as a society have to totally accept people as we greet them, stop being judgemental or patronising. We are lucky that our Indi MP Helen Haines is a warm, friendly, empathetic person embracing diversity, making herself available to all. This being seen to be lacking in some other electorates of late.

