Thurgoona will give up an estimated $3000 to help troubled Wahgunyah this weekend. Lions players and supporters will get in free of charge after the Bulldogs agreed to waive their entrance money. It's the latest show of support for Wahgunyah as the Tallangatta & District League community pulls together to help one of its own survive. "We've been at that end of the scale, so we know what it's like and we're hoping that it maybe encourages a few players to pull on the boots and help them out" Thurgoona secretary Lisa Gigliotti said. "We don't want to see anything happen to them, we want to support them and it's good for the rest of us if other clubs are doing well and have got a following. "If we lose one team, who's going to be next? "We have to support each other. "We just thought we'd give it a go and see if it helps them out a bit. "Maybe this will encourage more people to come along and they might buy a pie and a beer instead." Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore broke the news of Thurgoona's offer after training on Thursday night. "We had 70 or 80 who stayed back in the rooms and they were just blown away by the generosity," Hore said. "Here's a club willing to take a financial hit to help us out. It's unbelievable. "It'll have a massive impact for Thurgoona. "The gate itself might lose $3000 and they've still got to pay their players so for them to ring up with a gesture like this is amazing. "Thurgoona have had their fair share of knockers over the years but they've been a great club. "They don't have to do stuff like this - but they're doing it anyway." Heavy rain was due on Saturday but with the forecast improving, Thurgoona hope to pull in a decent crowd. The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season seven days ago and Wahgunyah has managed to field reserves after forfeiting last weekend's game against Chiltern. ALSO IN SPORT: "You never know what could happen but hopefully we get another win," Gigliotti said. "We're going along OK. "The building work has proved to be fun and games, especially because we had rain for our first home game, but we're hoping it stays away this time." The support for Wahgunyah's plight is growing every week, with the club's Facebook page inundated with messages while Hore's phone has been red-hot. "Andrew Lawson, from Yackandandah, rang up out of the blue last Saturday morning asking me to wish the boys the best of luck," he said. "We weren't even playing Yackandandah but they wanted to let us know they were behind us and it's the small gestures like that which mean a lot. "Our members, supporters and the playing group are realising there is a lot of support out there for what they're doing. "We're not in it by ourselves, the whole TDFL community is getting around us. "The messages have been great from presidents and the gestures behind it, from the playing groups and supporters, speak volumes." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

