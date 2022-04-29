news, local-news,

Ambulance Victoria's Wodonga branch will mark six decades of providing emergency services to the community tomorrow. The service - originally named the North Eastern Victoria District Ambulance Service - began with two people and two on-call vehicles based out of Wodonga's Terminus Hotel. Ambulance Victoria Wodonga team manager Mike Fuery said the occasion would be a significant and proud milestone. "The improvements to our service have been astounding," he said. "Guided by the advancements in medical science, today's paramedics conduct assessments ... and provide treatments that were once only available in hospital. "While members of our team have changed over the years, everyone associated with the branches has been committed to looking after those in our community in their moments of greatest need." IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

