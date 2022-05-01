Plastic not always fantastic so resist temptation

news, business,

Australians are starting to spend up big, and that's likely to drive credit card debt higher. The latest household spending figures from the Bureau of Statistics show the reopening of the economy is seeing us spend more. February alone saw a 20 per cent increase in money spent on clothing, with spending on recreation (up 18 per cent) and dining out (16 per cent) not far behind. At the same time, we're also seeing an upward trend in credit card debt. Recent years have focused plenty of attention on 'buy now pay later' (BNPL). But this still only accounts for around two per cent of the value of debit and credit card purchases. What we hear less about is the $17 billion owed in credit card debt - a figure that has steadily ticked up over the past few months. Credit cards are still popular in Australia, with close to 14 million active cards nationally. And while they can be useful, many cards come with double-digit interest rates. This highlights the need to manage card spending carefully to avoid being lumbered with solid interest costs - or overwhelming debt. Research by Finder shows close to two out of five (37 per cent) credit card holders have engaged in what it calls "concerning credit card behaviour" in the past 12 months. One in seven cardholders has fallen into the trap of using the plastic to make impulse buys. One in ten admits they have totally maxed out their credit card and the same proportion says they have never checked their card statements. These may sound like small figures, but Finder reckons that all up we're talking about three million Australians falling into expensive card habits. Following some basic rules makes it easy to avoid getting into financial hot water. One way to avoid the temptation of overspending is getting a card with a low credit limit - one you can pay off each month before interest charges apply. Better still, stick to using your debit card at the check-out. Importantly, make a habit of checking your monthly card statement. Data from the Australian Payments Network shows a 9.2 per cent rise in fraud on payment card transactions last financial year. If you see an unfamiliar transaction, get in touch with the card issuer immediately. If you get onto it early, the transaction can be reversed so you're not left paying for a fraudster's spending. Paul Clitheroe is Chairman of InvestSMART, Chair of the Ecstra Foundation and chief commentator for Money Magazine.

