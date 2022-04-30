news, court-and-crime,

A beach holiday that reunited a North Albury man with his former partner 12 months after they split quickly deteriorated into him threatening her life. That was the situation outlined in Albury Local Court this week after Brett David Mann pleaded guilty to intimidation. Mann now faces sentence on May 17, after defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked magistrate Tony Murray for further time to obtain relevant material. IN OTHER NEWS: Police told the court that Mann, who will turn 47 next Friday, had been in a relationship with the victim for four years. They separated because they "could not get along". However, on May 14 the pair, with their 18-month-old daughter, drove to Nowra on the NSW South Coast for an Easter break. Four days later, the woman decided to stay at their motel while Mann went to the beach. They had wanted space from each other. MORE COURT STORIES Mann returned to the motel about 3.30pm, clearly having had a few drinks. Police told Mr Murray the couple then began to argue. He "kept going on" to the point where his former partner called Mann's father in an attempt to have him calm down. He didn't so she retreated to the bathroom. "It's over," Mann called out, "the relationship is over." Mann then placed his fishing tackle box on top of a television in their motel room. He opened the box and took out a fishing knife, removed a cover from the blade and placed the knife on the box. Mann then threatened: "I'm going to kill you." Police said the woman had had enough and so called Mann's father again. He told his son to leave but Mann refused, so the woman called Triple-0.

