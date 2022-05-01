news, business,

What general tax measures were announced for individuals, small and medium-sized businesses in this year's federal Budget? Several key tax measures were announced as part of the Federal Budget 2022-23. For individuals, the low and middle income tax offset (LMITO) was proposed to be increased by $420 for the 2022 income year. This proposal has now become law, meaning that eligible individuals whose taxable income is less than $126,000 in the 2022 income year can receive a LMITO of up to $1500 after lodging a 2022 income tax return. Another measure announced is the new law in which the cost of COVID-19 tests can be tax deductible from July 1, 2021, where the cost is associated with your assessable income. This means the cost of COVID-19 tests will be tax deductible for the tests purchased to determine whether or not you should attend your place of work. If the cost of the tests was not associated with your assessable income, such as due to a requirement for travel, or for the prospect of future employment, then the costs of these tests will not be deductible. For small and medium-sized businesses, it was announced that eligible businesses are able to deduct an additional 20 per cent of expenditure on external training courses provided to employees in Australia from 7.30pm on March 29, 2022 to June 30, 2024. This means for every $100 spent, you will be eligible to claim $120 as a deduction. The measure is only for courses that are delivered by entities registered in Australia. For eligible costs incurred between March 29 and June 30, 2022, the additional 20 per cent deductions will be claimed in the 2023 tax return. Similarly, a technology investment boost has been proposed for eligible businesses to be able to deduct an additional 20 per cent for expenditure up to $100,000 paid on certain technology, including portable payment devices, cyber security systems or subscriptions to cloud-based services from 7.30pm on March 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Again, expenditure paid for between March 29 and June 30, 2022 will be claimed in the 2023 tax return. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the impacts of the 2022 Federal Budget, contact your tax adviser or the Findex team at albury@findex.com.au. Any information in this article has been prepared without taking into account your personal circumstances. You should seek professional advice before acting on any material. While reasonable care is taken in the preparation of this information to the extent allowed by legislation, FINDEX (AUST) PTY LTD ABN 84 006 466 351, accepts no liability whatsoever for reliance on it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/97e01fb1-031a-4301-b24e-efef63781e9b.jpg/r0_232_4560_2808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg