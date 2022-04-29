sport, australian-rules-football,

Beechworth's efforts during pre-season are already paying dividends. The Bushrangers, who only won one game in the whole of 2021, are sitting 3-0 in the Tallangatta league. Co-coaches Tom Cartledge and Brayden Carey worked their players hard over summer and it's showed in victories over Rutherglen, Mitta and Wodonga Saints. Eyebrows were raised when Beechworth played a practice match against Tarrawingee just before Christmas but there was clearly method in the madness. "Their coach approached me and said 'what do you think about having a light hitout pre-Christmas?' and it does sound like a mad idea but it was actually a great idea," Cartledge said. "A lot of people were wrapping up work and we'd been training for about 10 weeks already so our boys were pretty hungry to have a proper hit-out. "I'd probably do it again, to be honest." ALSO IN SPORT: Cartledge was living in Darwin at the time of his appointment, moving back to the Border in October. "Our main focus was to attract back some of our local blokes, who are pretty talented footballers, and to make sure we held on to some of our younger fellas," he said. "The last couple of years, you could forgive them for wanting to look elsewhere for success or a better quality of football, so we wanted to get a good group back together. "It was challenging to get the ball rolling and build that excitement but we spoke to our current players first. "From there, we targeted people who had already played at the club, wanted to come back and could see what we were trying to do." Beechworth hosts another of the league's undefeated sides, Barnawartha, on Saturday.

