Border hospital visitors no longer have to be vaccinated under changes announced by Albury Wodonga Health on Friday. Staff at the facilities will also no longer be checking the vaccination status of visitors, and visitors will not need to undertake rapid antigen testing upon arriving at hospitals. It is also not necessary for visitors to provide proof of a negative PCR test result before entering the health service. IN OTHER NEWS: Updates to the policy were in response to the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions by the Victorian health department last week. Visitors must still answer COVID-19 related questions, and check their temperature. Patients can still have up to two visitors a day within visiting hours, with certain instances where time limits do not apply. For full details on the updated policy visit www.awh.org.au/for-patients-visitors/visitors/visitor-information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

