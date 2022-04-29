news, local-news,

The second Dean Street shopfront to go under the hammer this month was passed in at auction on Friday. No bids were received for the former Radio Rentals store at 466 Dean Street, but negotiations commenced immediately afterwards with selling agent Stean Nicholls Real Estate. Auctioneer Jack Stean said before he opened proceedings it was the first time the property had been offered for sale in more than a century. "It was a big decision for the family involved to make," he said. The space has eight metres of shop frontage in the heart of Albury's central business district and is situated in close proximity to Myer Centrepoint and Regent Cinemas. "It's a blank canvas and includes shop-top accommodation and frontage, which is happening so much more regularly across Dean Street," Mr Stean said. "I think there's fantastic potential upstairs here." IN OTHER NEWS: Just two doors along, the former Blackline Music store went under the hammer on April 8 and was passed in before it was sold after auction. Commercial auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of LJ Colquhoun Dixon Real Estate, said the property eventually attracted an offer of $1.45 million. Mr Dixon also had a South Albury industrial property at 458 Panmure Street up for auction on Friday, but no sale was reached. "We're still negotiating and hope to have a result next week," he added. Eleven Border auctions will take place today, including a 170,000 square metre block of vacant land at Splitters Creek.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/18a14dda-535f-488c-890d-0e4ba3a7a334.jpg/r0_385_5568_3531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg