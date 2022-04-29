sport, local-sport,

Murray United resume their season on the road this weekend. Following the NPL qualifying rounds, Murray's under-14s and under-16s have been placed in NPL2 and will start away to Ringwood City. The under-18s, meanwhile, find themselves in NPL3 North/West with a trip to Hume City first up. "Division 2 is where the 14s and 16s belong," United technical director Brian Vanega said. "They'll play competitive games every weekend, there will be no blow-out scores one way or the other. "There's 22 games where they're playing against teams from, mostly, metropolitan Melbourne where they're being challenged and it gives them an opportunity to really progress with their development and see what they need to improve. "The best part is that it challenges the coaches too. "When you've got competitive games, you need to be making the most of your training sessions and you need to be pushing your players to get better there through the week. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's a tad unfortunate the 18s are in Division 3 because I feel that group's potential is more than Division 3. "But in the first part of the season, we didn't quite have the numbers and the double-header weekend was really hard on them, for 18-year-olds to play Saturday and back up on Sunday. "We didn't have the numbers to support them, to have them a full squad in that group. "I feel with the starting XI we have, Division 2 would be more competitive for them but it's also a good challenge for them. "They were leading Division 3 last year when COVID struck and canceled out the competition, so perhaps there's a bit of unfinished business there for them to go out and win Division 3." Meanwhile, players from across the age groups at Murray have been recognised through Football Victoria's talent identification and development centre (TIDC). Noah Spry, Ryan Kemp, Kylan Piltz, Stavros Andronicos, Hamish Torney, Thomas Moeliker, Leeam Hughes, Darcee Westerlo, Sam Scalzo, Mason Godfrey and Austin May were selected for the TIDC elite teams. "We know there's talent here," Vanega said. "While, in regional areas, there might not be as big a pool of talent, it's just as competitive as Melbourne. "There just isn't as much depth." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/97ac166d-4267-48e2-b284-4f4663e5de7c.JPG/r0_312_4537_2875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg