G'day, fishos. To say the fishing has been great over the past couple of years is an understatement. There really hasn't been any waterway that hasn't at some time gone into overdrive, and, to some extent, some still are now. Just about every angler I know has their own opinion on why - ranging from cooler weather, better angling conventions, improved pest control and better fisheries management. In truth, I think all these factors have helped, but I think the most important factor is the abundance of water, which has also led to a lessening of irrigation demand, which keeps dams up high. I recently journeyed to the Apple Isle for a couple of weeks and had the pleasure to drive down the West Coast, crossover the trout fishing Mecca of the highlands and then back up the East Coast. I did manage to pack a couple of rods and was really looking forward to having a dabble in the famous Lake Pedder, Western Lakes, Tyenna, Huon, Derwent and Liffey Rivers, as their reputations as blue-ribbon trout waters exceed anything on the mainland. I was dismayed to find their reputations have been tarnished over the past couple of years and that, although still good, the gloss had worn off. It still wasn't difficult to find fish and, at times, good numbers, but it was simply harder to find sufficient flow to catch something. The main reason I was informed was so simple ... no rain! So, remember, not everywhere is experiencing boomtimes, so enjoy what we have at the moment, don't abuse it because we are only a drought away from tough times. Having said that, haven't the weather gods been shining on the local area this week? And this has kept anglers out and about over the ANZAC day long weekend. The fish in some areas were playing hardball, while in other areas, you just had to toss a hook over to snare a good bag. Russ went out to Wymah to do a bit of R and D on the newly released Woggleye lure, only enticed one small yella to take a swipe at it and he didn't fare much better when trolling for reddies. Back down around Drummonds, a few boats had a far better hook up rate than Russ, landing some good bags of reddies, flicking vibes and plastics about. Jason Nicholls also fared much better than Maso by trolling a decent cod on a Violet and Pink Wide Body McGrath. It's well worth a visit below the wall even though the water is fluctuating a little, with some hardy fishos spinning up good trout on small Rapalas and minnow style lures. Further down seems ok, too, with some good cod, trout and a few yellas thrown into the mix. A wide range of lures and bait have accounted for these fish, but if you're chasing a cod, surface lures can be spine-tingling. Reddies are on the chew in Blowering, with much the same methods working there as in the Hume. There is also some big XOS cod getting about, with local Albury fisho Ross Borella setting the hooks into a 1.35-metre monster - a big fish in anyone's language. Still getting good vibes from the Bidgee, mainly on bait, with a few on hardbodies and spinnerbaits. Did see some pics of some good reddies from Lake Buffalo last weekend, all caught on small yabbies and worms. Brown trout are starting to school up in the river mouths, with a few reports of early spawners already running up the rivers. With rain forecast until the weekend, the rivers will be swarming with trout running up to spawn, not to mention swarming with anglers and Glo Bugs as well. Many reports of Brownies up to and exceeding the old six pound mark on a variety of lures either on top or on leadline, from both Jindy and Euc. Dart Dam was also fishing well, mainly flat lining with Scrubworms behind Cowbells.

