news, local-news, Lake Mulwala, Lowering the lake, Invasive water weed, Murray Darling Basin Authority, Goulburn-Murray Water

The gradual lowering of Lake Mulwala is expected to begin in the week starting Monday, May 2. Murray Darling Basin Authority executive director of river management Andrew Kremor said the exact day would depend on how much rain fell in the coming days. The move aims to control an invasive water weed Egeria densa and allow infrastructure maintenance. "The water is expected to gradually drop by five metres below the normal lake level over the next four to six weeks, exposing Egeria densa weed to the air and winter frosts," Dr Kremor said. "The best time for us to do this work is during winter, when irrigation and recreational activities are at their quietest. "We'd like to thank the community for their cooperation in our efforts to control the water weed, which has grown increasingly dense since it was last managed four years ago." IN OTHER NEWS: Goulburn-Murray Water's Martina Cusack said during this time maintenance under and around the bridge would take place, including pylon inspections, as well as lake retaining wall works and erosion repairs. "We encourage lake residents and water users who draw water directly from the lake to use this time when the lake level is low to inspect and fix their own infrastructure, such as jetties, boat ramps, retaining walls and pipe intakes," Ms Cusack said. "We expect to return Lake Mulwala to its regular operating levels by early August, but there is a chance that rain could inundate some of the low-lying parts of the lake before then." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/3995cb61-529b-4803-aee8-d0da16013322.jpg/r0_176_5205_3117_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg