A remorseless man who murdered a Gerogery resident has finally been sentenced, 12 years after the incident. The now 29-year-old man was aged just 16 when he killed William Chaplin in a paddock in 2010 before burning his body. Mr Chaplin's skeletal remains remained undiscovered - with his family members unaware he was even missing - until a police search located the burial site in 2019. Justice Michael Walton on Friday jailed the 29-year-old man for a minimum of eight years, with a maximum of 12 years, for his role in the offending. The Albury Supreme Court heard despite a jury's guilty verdict, it was unclear exactly how the murder had taken place. The 29-year-old man had been recorded on phone taps saying he had cut the late man's throat. But he gave a string of different versions of events during two police interviews following his arrest in Townsville on September 5, 2019. "Many of the accounts were plainly fanciful, if not preposterous," Justice Walton said. Justice Walton said the killing was carried out by an older man as part of a joint enterprise with the younger man. The then teenager had been "enthralled" by the older man's claims of being an assassin and member of a bikie gang. Explanations given by the younger man include that he had held Mr Chaplin in a headlock as the older man stabbed him, that he had used fishing line and that he had strangled Mr Chaplin as the older man plunged a knife in. The killing had taken place in a round yard used to break in horses near Main Street. A woman recalled being shown the late man's body the day after the murder. A bonfire was then held at the site to burn his remains. "The offence was concealed by those involved over a long period of time," Justice Walton said. "There is no evidence of remorse by the offender." The now heavyset 29-year-old remained unmoved and stared ahead as the impact of the killing on Mr Chaplin's mother and sisters was outlined to those in the court. "Whoever did this to my son deserves to pay as they have taken my son's life away," mother Marlene Carter said in her victim impact statement. The court heard the older man was a violent and manipulative sex offender. The prosecution had argued the killing was to cover up a sex offence Mr Chaplin had witnessed. The exact date of the murder remains unclear, but occurred sometime between March 20 and May 31 in 2010. The murder, bonfire and burial took place in a paddock off Gerogery's Main Street, with information leading police to conduct a search starting in late August 2019. The court on Friday heard the teenager had been a "nice young person" before meeting the older man, who introduced him to drugs, alcohol and violence. It was accepted that he was the main offender, but that the pair had acted in a joint criminal enterprise to kill Mr Chaplin. Thr younger man had no criminal record before or after the murder and told a psychologist he suffers nightmares about the killing. IN OTHER NEWS: "The offender said lying had became a way of covering his past," Justice Walton said. He was found to have good prospects of rehabilitation. The man can't be identified due to his age at the time of the slaying. Two women supported him in court. The man shrugged and spoke briefly to them after being sentenced. The 29-year-old has already served two-and-a-half years in custody since his arrest, and will become eligible for parole on September 4, 2027. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

