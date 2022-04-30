news, education, NSW Teachers Federation, 24-hour teachers strike, Albury schools

At least one Albury district school has already told families it will be non-operational during Wednesday's 24-hour strike by NSW teachers. In a letter to parents on Friday, Albury High School said students should learn from home for the day and return to school on Thursday. NSW Teachers Federation is taking action over pay, workloads and staff shortages, with the union noting there were 62 vacant permanent teaching positions in the Albury electorate in October. A poll of 10,000 NSW teachers found 73 per cent said their workload was unmanageable. IN OTHER NEWS: Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said the NSW premier had failed students, their parents, and the teaching profession. "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," he said. Premier Dominic Perrottet says the action is disappointing after a disruptive two years for students and parents. "(Parents) have a right to be frustrated," he said. "I've made it very clear that we will work through these issues, and we'll get a good outcome on the other side."

