The father of a young Beechworth boy who was severely burnt in a house fire last week says he's making "great inroads" after coming off life support this week. Jack Tolley, 12, suffered extensive burn injuries in Tuesday's blaze last week and has undergone multiple surgeries after being flown to Melbourne. The 12-year-old moved from the critical care ward this week to the burns unit, and no longer requires breathing support. He began talking to his family on Tuesday after coming out of a coma and revealed he came incredibly close to dying during the early morning fire. "He said on Thursday that when he couldn't get out, 10 seconds more and he was just to lay down to be calm and die," his father David said yesterday. "He said it was so hard, he was stuck in his room and couldn't get out, he couldn't find the door. "He said 'I wanted to be calm to die' and the doctors said 'thank God you didn't lay down'. "It's really a miracle he survived that." A fundraiser has generated more than $40,000 for the family and other donations have been made directly to them. A rental property has been organised for the family in Melbourne amid a lengthy planned stay in the city to be by Jack's side. Jack continues to wake up screaming due to the trauma of the fire but small steps, including spraying eucalyptus scent in his room to overcome the smell of burning, are helping. Mr Tolley was moved to tears speaking of his son's courage as he continues to receive skin grafts and other treatments. IN OTHER NEWS: His face, lungs and arms were burnt. "He said to me just before he went under, 'dad, it doesn't matter if this doesn't work, I'm still beautiful," Mr Tolley said. "It doesn't matter if people stare at me, because I know I'm beautiful. "I said 'you certainly are mate, you're the most courageous person I know." Mr Tolley said the support from his family and the wider community had been amazing.

