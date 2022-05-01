community, makeup artist changes career, stars of the border winner 2018

Shutting down her store-front salon gave Felicity Cahill the flexibility she craved. The mother-of two decided to let go of her skin business, DAACK, though is still doing makeup work from her home salon. What has been the most significant change for Mrs Cahill has been her decision to pursue a long-held passion in accountancy. IN OTHER NEWS: While COVID-19 was a struggle for many Border business, Mrs Cahill said it had instead provided her with a silver lining. The extra flexibility in her accountancy work has given her the space to place a far greater emphasis on her family's health. Mrs Cahill lives in Albury with her husband, Lincoln, and their two sons. Dominick, 9, has Asperger's, while Isaack, 7, has ongoing treatment for kidney failure. "Although my kids are the driving factor for this decision, I want to let everyone know that it is 100 per cent OK to put your hands up and be done with something that is no longer serving you," she said. Mrs Cahill began as a makeup artist seven years ago, working from her home salon before opening DAACK in Lavington. But she also got a taste for business management as a teenager through supporting her father. "I was helping my dad in the shop with his books early on," she said. "I've always loved accounting; it's mentally challenging. "And the flexibility is what drew me in. "Even though I'm changing industries, I'm going to the next level; I'm leveling up. I felt stuck where I was as a business owner, and now I feel amazing. "I have the work-life balance, and I can be that mum that watches my kid's athletics carnivals. I can be there for them." Mrs Cahill is also a committee member of Business woman Albury Wodonga, which has given her the drive to bring about change and acceptance. "Everyone is hustling the same game; everyone is trying to get ahead," she said. Mrs Cahill donates her time doing make-up for the Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer charity event each year, having won the title herself in 2018. Her biggest supporter has been her husband, who almost lost his life after suffering a seizure in 2015. Mrs Cahill stepped in and save his life. Well-known on the Border for her skills as a makeup artist, Mrs Cahill has made the decision to give back to the community as much as she can. She said she hoped this new chapter would inspire others to be brave, to support one another and to also follow their passions. "I have had a lot of positive support," Mrs Cahill said of her journey, "and I want to give back."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/cebd5ea7-9abd-4aec-8aed-4aea0709e93b.jpg/r3_403_6716_4196_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg