Firefighters called to small blaze at Bethanga Hotel

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a North East pub, with the cause of the fire under investigation. Three CFA crews were called to the Bethanga Hotel about 4.55pm on Friday, along with firefighters from Fire Rescue Victoria. A CFA spokesman said the blaze was extinguished by firefighters at the Bethanga Bay Road venue by about 5.30pm. IN OTHER NEWS: "Crews extinguished a small fire, which was contained to a wall cavity," the spokeswoman said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation."

