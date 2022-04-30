New Thurgoona Men's Shed officially opens its doors with ceremony

news, local-news,

THE Border's newest men's shed has officially been unveiled. A ceremony was held at the Thurgoona Men's Shed site on Corrys Road on Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of the site. More than 60 people attended the launch. While the shed has been operational for three years, coronavirus restrictions had delayed the opening. A smaller shed had been used at the site, which opened about a decade ago, and numbers have grown from seven members to 92 in that time. IN OTHER NEWS: "Everyone is welcome," president Rodger Matheson said. "A lot of our members have got skills and people drop things off to be repaired. "We also make flying fox and bird boxes for WIRES, raised garden beds and tables and chairs that are installed down by the river. "It's great for companionship, for people to be able to have a chat and support each other." A women's shed also operates at the site. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/091b657c-8502-4a62-b585-4f53aa892089.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg