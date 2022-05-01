Vote to be held in secret as Corowa saleyards price spikes

news, local-news,

A vote over the redevelopment of Corowa's saleyards will be held behind closed doors on Tuesday as the cost of the project is set to go over budget. Federation Council staff and councillors have been working to redevelop the saleyards for several years. More than $9 million in funding was awarded for the project in 2020, which was followed by contracts for roofing and civil works. Councillors last month considered tender submissions for an administration building at the site. A review of the scope of the project was also approved. A report to be considered on Wednesday notes further discussions will be held behind closed doors over an expected cost blowout. IN OTHER NEWS: The report notes the tenders received exceed the available cash for the redevelopment by at least $450,000, even if the cheapest option was taken. "Currently council does not have unrestricted cash available in the general fund to fund an increased budget allocation," staff note in the report. "Council also does not have borrowing capacity with the general fund to finance this in the short term. "There is an alternative solution that will ensure that the project cost will remain within budget." Staff say the meeting should be held behind closed doors due to commercial interests. One of the recommendations for the project is not publicly available. A second option, which staff advise councillors against adopting, involves moving cash allocated from capital works to fund the added costs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/64c08f2e-fcbe-4388-8519-3f5ff596384e.jpg/r2_42_784_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg