Albury policeman Scott Russell recognised for community work

One of Albury's top ranking police officers has been recognised for his contribution to the community. Chief Inspector Scott Russell received a gong at Friday's Rotary Police Officer of the Year awards. The policeman of 34 years has been involved in various programs, sports and events on and off duty, including running school PCYC programs and coaching a basketball team. Chief Inspector Russell has also raised nearly $20,000 for charity by collecting and recycling bottles and cans from his colleagues, family members and friends. IN OTHER NEWS He used Operation Border Closure to boost his can and bottle collections at 15 NSW checkpoints, taking the tally past 30,000. The policeman and his wife, Simone, have also taken part in car rallies and raised thousands of dollars for the Cancer Council. The event occurred on the same day that new officers were sworn in at a ceremony at the police academy. Two new officers are set to start in the Albury region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/53e12ba3-705e-436f-b3d9-97e5aa82ebc1.jpg/r1163_1144_3031_2199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg