A Lauren Jackson-inspired Bandits toppled Manly Warringah 97-80 in NBL1 on Saturday night. Considered by many experts as the greatest female player in the sport's history, Jackson was the catalyst for the club's first sell-out in seven years. It was the 40-year-old's first home game since playing the club's inaugural match in 2006 with the 950 fans greeting all of Jackson's game-high 31 points with the biggest cheers of the night. It was also the first time Jackson has played in the stadium named in her honour. "It was awesome to get out there, it was a tough game for us, it was great to get that one under our belt, hopefully we don't lose any more games at home," Jackson offered. The Bandits lost their first game at home without Jackson, but the three-time WNBA MVP played last weekend's away double header wins. "Lauren's great, she's great to coach, she gives a lot of great advice to not only the players, but to me as well," Bandits' coach Matt Paps revealed.

