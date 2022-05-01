sport, local-sport,

The Albury-Wodonga Steamers are celebrating their first win of the season. Having suffered narrow defeats in their first two outings, they welcomed Tumut to Murrayfield on Saturday and produced a dominant performance on their way to a 57-29 victory. Reuben Sarkis and Mosese Baleidrokadroka both ran in hat-tricks and there were also tries for Blake Le Cornu and Sailasa Vakarau. Le Cornu converted five of the Steamers tries. For the visitors, Tate O'Donovan scored a try, three conversions and a penalty, while Tasitumua Sala also touched down. Steamers coach James Kora was delighted to see his side get on the board for 2022 after coming close in their games against Griffith and Waratahs. ALSO IN SPORT "It puts a lot of confidence into the guys," Kora said. "They've been working really hard and now they've got some reward. "We probably left more points out there and we still leaked 29 points. "When we switch on, we dominate, but when we switch off, we really switch off, so we need to work on our concentration going forward." Elsewhere in SIRU, Waratahs beat Griffith 29-22 and there was a 15-5 win for WAC over Reddies. Steamers lost the second-grade match 28-7.

