Lauren Jackson capped her first home match in 16 years with a game-high 31 points in the Bandits' 97-80 win over Manly Warringah in NBL1 on Saturday night. And while Jackson starred on court, the real story was the love for the Border-born superstar off it. As soon as the match finished, the three-time WNBA MVP was mobbed by children for autographs and, to her eternal credit after busting her soon-to-be 41-year-old body through just her third comeback match, she politely signed all requests for at least 20 minutes after the match. It got to the stage where club officials had to try and coax Jackson away from the youngsters, just so the team could debrief after a super win. "I'm loving it, I love being able to play in front of my kids and my family, it's awesome playing in Albury, representing our community and now I get to go home to my own bed, so it's probably the best thing ever," the much-travelled Jackson offered. While signing autographs, many of her Manly opponents waited in line to have their photo taken with the player considered by many the greatest female in the sport's history. "It's pretty unreal, I played here in junior carnivals so to step back out here for the first time in 10 years, against my idol, it's pretty surreal, it's one of my dreams come true," direct opponent Annobel Starr suggested. "If somebody had told me a year ago, I'd play against Lauren Jackson at her home court, I wouldn't have believed it." It was the first time Jackson has played in the stadium named in her honour and was the reason for the club's first sell-out since the men's team won the conference final in 2015. "I'd imagine we'd be selling out all year," delighted Bandits' president Luke Smith revealed of the 950-strong crowd. "Lauren has been fantastic, it's good for the kids, to have her in our own backyard is something very special for our club." Jackson retired with chronic knee pain in 2016, so her return has been a godsend for the Bandits and even moreso after their last two years were decimated by Covid. While the match itself played a secondary role to the four-time Olympic medallist, it was the ideal game as the Sea Eagles were third, while the home team was fourth. Jackson's co-captain Brodie Theodore dominated the early stages, racking up nine points in four minutes, but when the first Australian inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame snared her first midway through the quarter, the crowd was spellbound. The centre also posted 24 rebounds, Theodore was also outstanding with 27 points and six assists, while Ai Yamada chipped in with 17 points. "Lauren's great, giving a lot of great advice to not only the players, but to me as well," coach Matt Paps revealed. The Border Mail spoke to youngsters about why they loved Jackson. "I guess she's a really good player," Mia Shirley, 11, said. "Because she's really good at shooting baskets," five-year-old Mackenzie Gardiner offered. IN OTHER NEWS: "She inspired me to play basketball," Imogen Gardiner, 10, remarked. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

