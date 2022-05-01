sport, local-sport,

Howlong has emerged as a team to watch in the Hume League netball competition this season after upsetting reigning minor premiers Osborne on Saturday. The Spiders were 12-point winners at the Tigers' home ground, with Erin Haberecht and Samantha Way starring at each end of the court. "Everything just went right for us," Howlong coach Emma Pargeter said. "At the start we knew that if we went out and were able to beat our individual players then we'd have a chance, and I definitely think the girls did that. "Matching up on Sally Hunter and Caren Hugo is one of the hardest jobs in the league and Erin and Sam did a great job. "It was definitely a game where everyone played really well." Former Ovens and Murray netballers Marney Gorman and Kirby McDonald have added experience into the Spiders' midcourt this season, with familiar combinations remaining in attack and defence. The Spiders will take confidence from the victory as they now prepare to face serious contenders Jindera next round. "We knew we had two tough weeks in a row and it definitely gives us a bit of confidence going into next week, but we also know that Jindera are a great side that are very well coached," Pargeter said. The win now sees Howlong climb to second on the ladder, with percentage separating them from Jindera, Osborne, Murray Magpies and Culcairn. Billabong Crows lead the way, remaining undefeated after accounting for CDHBU by 31-goals on Saturday. Paige Moloney stood up in wing-attack and was complimented well by sister Bethany in goal-attack. Goal shooter Rikki Robb was also strong for the victors. ALSO IN SPORT: Coach Millie Ferguson admitted it's been a pleasing start to the season for the Crows. "Our percentage at the moment is high so I'm really happy with our goaling accuracy," she said. "We've used depth through B-grade and our juniors, so it's been really nice from a coaching point of view to know that I can change the side around a little bit and still get those wins." Power came out strong to be within two goals at the first break, before the Crows stepped it up in the second term. The ladder leaders now take on the Magpies, who are coming off the back of a 56-28 win against Henty. In other games, Jindera defeated Lockhart by 11-goals, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla accounted for Holbrook and Culcairn defeated Brock-Burrum Saints 50-33 at Burrumbuttock.

