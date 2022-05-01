sport, australian-rules-football, billabong crows, john simpson

Billabong Crows' co-coach John Simpson has lauded his charges for their fighting spirit after they were able to snatch a thrilling come-from-behind victory against CDHBU on Saturday. The Crows were never in front until the frenetic final minutes and held on to win by two points. It was in stark contrast to the previous week when the Crows were thumped by 100-points against Culcairn. "The club was in the spotlight this week with the appearance of Dane Swan and I thought the boys were terrific," Simpson said. "Especially considering the lacklustre performance the previous week. "I think the crowd certainly got their money's worth today. ALSO IN SPORT "I don't think you could have scripted it any better with Swanny having a shot (that missed) with a couple of minutes to go. "It was an awesome win and it certainly sets the scene for a big celebration at the sportsman's night. "It was crucial that we responded after last week." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

