Wangaratta's Callum Moore has entered rare territory by kicking a second successive bag of double-figure goals in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday. Last year's Brownlow medallist booted 10 in Saturday's 27.23 (185) to 2.4 (16) away win over North Albury and it followed his club-high 11 against Corowa-Rutherglen. In modern football, it's not often a player kicks 10 or more goals in a game, let alone twice. Moore's output poses the question of just where is he best suited to playing? The Pies have the league's best two power forwards in coach Ben Reid and Michael Newton, who missed the game as part of the club's rotation policy. It's a delightful dilemma the rebuilding Hoppers can only dream of. Daniel Sharrock, youngster Fraser Holland-Dean and Joe Richards all chipped in with three majors apiece. ALSO IN SPORT The Pies have the bye after five straight wins and host one of their main challengers in Myrtleford on May 14.

