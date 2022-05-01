sport, australian-rules-football,

Corowa-Rutherglen's nine-goal last quarter blew a gallant Wodonga Raiders away on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The underdogs trailed by only seven points heading into the final term, before the home team's surge in snaring a 17.19 (121) to 9.4 (58) win. The Roos were coming off a 132-point shellacking against the undefeated Wangaratta, but they vowed to wipe that and midfielder Cam Wilson led the way with a best on ground performance. The workaholic Wilson clocked up the touches, while showing his class with two goals. Charlie Nastasi, Kaelan Bradtke and lethal left-footer Jarred Lane kicked three majors apiece, with that variety working in the Roos' favour. Those three goalkickers joined Wilson in the best, while brothers Bill and Joe Hansen also impressed. ALSO IN SPORT Raiders' recruit Daniel Stafford landed three goals and was the pick, while ruck Isaac Muller, the rapidly improving Jake Hodgkin and Dale Cox also played well.

