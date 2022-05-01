sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington's Luke Garland produced a captain's role in shutting down near-Essendon draftee Angus Baker in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday. The classy midfielder was pipped by West Australian Alec Waterman for a spot on the Bombers' AFL list in March, 2021, and since joining the Bulldogs this year, he's been outstanding. Baker picked up that form early against the visitors, before veteran Garland's role proved decisive in the thrilling 8.16 (64) to 9.7 (61) win. "Angus Baker is a very good player, very clever, he was hurting us early, we sent Luke Garland on him, not to tag him, have a really good duel and I thought he won that battle in the second half, they had to move Baker from the midfield," coach Adam Schneider explained. Lavinton led by 21 points early in the final term, before the Bulldogs kicked three straight goals, with Ethan Redcliffe finishing with four. Along with Garland, Tom Hargreave, Adam Butler and Billy Glanvill also performed. IN OTHER NEWS: Baker also featured in the Bulldogs' best, along with Charlie Morrison, Josh Clayton and Tom Johnson.

