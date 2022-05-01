sport, local-sport,

North Albury coach Emily Browne admitted her side is starting to reap the benefits of their hard work following an upset win against Wangaratta on Saturday. A strong first quarter set the Hoppers up for success at Bunton Park, with 22-goals the margin at the final whistle. Brooke Cannon was strong in defence, while Nat Heagney posted 32 of the Hoppers' 44 goals. "Finally all of the hard work we've been putting in we were able to put forward for a full game," North Albury playing coach Emily Browne said. "They came back in the second and third (quarters) and we were able to ride it out and put some more pressure on them. "We're such a young group and I was really proud that they were able to stand up against a big name side like Wang Maggies and not falter. ALSO IN SPORT: "It shows good signs for us." Tamika Wholohan was strong in defence in her return, teaming up well with Maddie Pearson. Katie Dean was the best for the Magpies, with Hannah Grady also putting forward a strong display for her 150th A-grade game. Georgia Clark shot 23 goals for the visitors and was supported well by Zara Berry with nine. Yarrawonga downed Wangaratta Rovers by eight goals, while Lavington was too strong for Wodonga at Martin Park. Corowa-Rutherglen defeated Wodonga Raiders by 24-goals, with Grace Senior scoring on 42 occasions. Albury Tigers bounced back for a 51-40 win against Myrtleford.

