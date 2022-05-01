news, local-news,

Seasoned runners Patrick Stow and Belinda Ralph are the winners of this year's Nail Can Hill Run. Stow, a former Wodonga and Dederang-Mount Beauty footballer, who won for the second time since he first competed in the race as a child, finished the 11.3km race with a time of 37.49 minutes. "It feels great to have another win," Stow said. The iconic race attracted 800 runners on Sunday. Ralph, who returned to running for the first time after giving birth to a baby girl more than nine months ago, crossed the finish line with a time of 46.19. She ran as part of a group of 50 runners from the Dawn League. "I'm really happy with how today went," she said. "That's a PB for me on this course. I didn't know how I would come back after having a baby. "We're pretty regular at this event, and my husband is pretty big in the running community. It's always nice to have an event at home where you don't have to work out accommodation." The husband-and-wife team competed at the Boston Marathon in 2019, and are set on the goal of returning in 2024. In the men's division, runner-up Ashley Hoffmann came in with a time of 39.43, and Cameron Dixon placed third with 41.36. Shivonne Seiber was the runner-up in the female division with a time of 47.25, followed by Kellie Hoffmann with 48.06. Seiber, who broke away from her team mates in a tight contest for second place female, shaved almost five minutes off her race time last year. "It was a hard finish, but it was fun," she said. "I'm really proud of how I ran." MORE IN SPORT: Nail Can Hill director Stephen Wood said the event continued to be a big part of the community after 46 years. "We have a family running today, their grandfather ran, their father ran in it, and now the son's running in it," he said. "We want families to enjoy what we have in this Albury-Wodonga region, and this is just one way of doing it; getting our there on a beautiful day like today and being a part of what our community is. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

