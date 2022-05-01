sport, australian-rules-football,

The return of half of Myrtleford's cavalry silenced any top three doubters on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Saints had lost two of four matches, including the upset of the first fortnight against Lavington, but they produced their own upset in downing perennial powerhouse Albury 13.6 (84) to 9.11 (65). The home team was also coming off a worrying 36-point loss to Yarrawonga, but the comeback of inspirational co-coach Jake Sharp from a knee reconstruction, along with former co-captain Matt Dussin's return from work-related football commitments and Benalla product Nick Warnock's first game has steeled belief, at least externally, the club is a double chance contender. Co-coach Dawson Simpson, who injured his hamstring against Lavington and then had Covid, two-time Western Bulldogs' best and fairest Ryan Griffen and a fully fit Nathan Laracy, an outrageously courageous defender, remain the missing links. "We stuck to our defensive structures or mindset a lot better (than we did against Yarrawonga), that was the main focus for us and we put the pressure on them, they turned the ball over," Saints' defender Hugh Wales praised. Benalla premiership player Warnock joined Ryley Sharp as the big key position forwards and they kicked two goals apiece, joining Matt Munro, Elijah Wales and Simon Curtis in a positive sign for the club's variety and therefore unpredictability. Munro was sensational and he was one of the few to enhance his reputation against Yarrawonga, particularly in the first half, while Ryley Sharp, Curtis and Sam Martyn joined the consistent Dussin. However, it was the return of Jake Sharp (25 touches on a wing), which added to the feel-good factor after a terrible run with leg injuries. "Jake puts a lot of time and effort in, you want good things to happen to good people, it's good that he's back," Wales offered. Doug Strang medallist Jacob Conlan posted four goals, while Riley Bice grabbed a double to feature in the Tigers' best, as co-coach Anthony Miles (31 touches) and Fletcher Carroll (34) also had plenty of the ball. It was a red-letter day for the Saints as their reserves toppled Albury for the first time since 2005, when the senior outfit played the first of two successive grand finals. IN OTHER NEWS The league's attention will now focus on whether Griffen will debut away against red-hot flag favourites Wangaratta in the club's next match on May 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Albury also has the bye this week and then faces Wodonga Raiders.

