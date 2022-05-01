sport, local-sport,

Kiewa-Sandy Creek remains the only undefeated side in the Tallangatta and District netball competition following a 26-goal win against Chiltern. Goal shooter Haylee Penny and midcourter Darcy Aumont were strong for the Hawks, who were without fellow goaler Georgie Attree. Coach Kath Evans admitted the Swans made the visitors work for it. "We always know when we play them that we're going to have to be on our game," Evans said. The Hawks have welcomed a couple of new inclusions this season, including young gun Ava Kennett. "The girls that have come in are just like they've been there forever," Evans said. ALSO IN SPORT: Kiewa-Sandy Creek will now face Yackandandah, who lost a close battle with Mitta 44-43. Beechworth defeated Barnawartha, Dederang-Mount Beauty accounted for Wodonga Saints, Tallangatta rolled Rutherglen and Thurgoona beat Wahgunyah on Saturday.

