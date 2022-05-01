sport, local-sport,

Bandits' men's coach Haydn Kirkwood admitted he's never seen the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre as full as it was on Saturday night. However, the home crowd support wasn't enough to get the men's side over the line with Manly Warringah running out 22-point winners in the NBL1 East clash. "I've been here for seven years now and I've never seen the stadium that full," Kirkwood said. "It's great to see that the club is going from strength to strength." Branden Jenkins and Doum Dawam were the border side's top scorers with 21-points each, with Dawam also racking up 13 rebounds. "Duom keeps on doing all the hard work that we require him to do," Kirkwood said. "Branden keeps doing his thing and other teams find him really hard to guard. When he's in those isolation situations they find it hard to try and stop him." Western Australian export Lochlan Cummings contributed 10-points and five rebounds. ALSO IN SPORT: Kirkwood admitted lost scoring opportunities proved to be the side's downfall against the Sydney visitors. "It wasn't the result we were after and the other team shot the lights out," he said. "We tried to get back into it a couple of times but their defence just held strong and we couldn't break through. "There were some promising signs for us, we've been working on our defence fairly heavily. "It's still a work in progress but we have seen results. "If we had of converted on a few more of those long threes that we put up, which is our style of game, it could have been a different result." The Bandits will now prepare to go head-to-head with Inner West Bulls for another home clash at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre next weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/1296dccc-8e40-4174-8350-137415aa9d3f.jpg/r0_164_5568_3310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg