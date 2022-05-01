sport, australian-rules-football,

A six-goal haul by Wangaratta Rovers' Brayden George helped the Murray Bushrangers to victory against Greater Western Victoria Rebels in Bendigo yesterday. After moving deeper into the forward line, Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown said George is showcasing how dangerous he can be. "He's got some remarkable tools, both football fundamentals and athletically, so he has some really special talents," Brown said. "He's still learning to put them all together and package them up, but when he gets it right he's an impressive player." Fellow Rovers' product Toby Murray was also strong in the ruck. "His season is going from strength to strength," Brown said. Missing the presence of Ollie Hollands and Jedd Longmire, Noah Bradshaw once again stood up providing important tackle pressure. "He (Bradshaw) is putting together a really impressive NAB League season and he's just a terrific kid to go with it," Brown said. North Albury's Foster Gardiner also helped to lead the way in the Bushrangers' backline against the Rebels. "Our back half is playing really well and Foster is exactly what you want from a small defender," Brown said. "To their (Rebels) credit, their tackle pressure was intense and they fought us into some uncharacteristic errors and as a result we kept them in the game for longer than we would have liked. "The second half we got the game more on our terms." ALSO IN SPORT: The Bushrangers will now face a four-week break from the NAB League boys competition before returning to take on Gippsland Power at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on May 29. "We're big on them going back and training with real intent and immersing themselves in their clubs to carry themselves really well at club level," Brown said. "It's nice for them to get back and play a bit of local footy and see how much people sacrifice and give to make local clubs operate." The Bushrangers have won four of their five games so far this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/0a046f1f-eccb-4089-a39b-5745873a19bb.jpg/r183_84_2490_1387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg