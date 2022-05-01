sport, australian-rules-football,

After uncertainty as to whether they would get out on the field this season, Federal kickstarted its Upper Murray League campaign with 43-point win against rivals Corryong on Saturday. Coach Matt Jones said it was a win for the whole club, which dug deep to ensure it had enough players to remain in the competition. "You could see some of the emotion in the eyes of the local blokes after the win, because it's been such an up and down pre-season," he said. "No senior footy meant no club, so we had to dig deep. "Considering that we were looking like the side that was going to struggle the most, to get a win first up was great. "It was pretty much a club win." ALSO IN SPORT: Mitch Paton booted four goals for the Swans, while Riley Saxon followed suit with three. Harry Pole was also among the best for the victors, while Mitch Harris and Dylan Nowak both kicked two goals each for the Demons. With the two clubs sharing facilities, Jones admitted it's always an anticipated clash against Corryong. "It's a very odd feeling when you share the same clubrooms," he said. "It's good to have the Federal football club up and about." Tumbarumba defeated Bullioh by a goal at Bullioh Recreation Reserve on Saturday, with Daniel Hitchens booting 10 majors for the victors. Mackinley Haley Oneill scored six goals for Bullioh.

