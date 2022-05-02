news, local-news,

A MUM and her five year-old twins fled their home on Sunday afternoon as it was destroyed by flames. The blaze in North Albury was unfolding at the same time as a fire at a house in East Albury around 1.30pm. Both are being investigated by police with fire brigade leaders unable to determine their triggers. The inferno that ruined a fibro abode in Swan Street, North Albury, occurred while the occupants, a mother and her twins, were home. The East Albury fire at a house in Tara Avenue, overlooking Fellowes Park, ignited while the residents were lunching at Rutherglen. The Swan Street resident, who did not want to be identified, said it was an "accidental fire in the loungeroom" at the front of the house. "I got out as soon as I saw the smoke," she said while stationed on a nature strip across the road from the home. "I thought these babies (her twins sitting nearby) need to get out and they were screaming but we're safe now." The trio had been living in the home, which is believed to be rented, for the past five years. NSW Fire and Rescue Inspector Frank Finlay said friends in the neighbourhood were caring for the mother and her two children and provided them with accommodation. He said the extent of the damage had made it had to determine the cause of the blaze. "It's pretty much been fully involved," Inspector Finlay said. "When our crews arrived they got to work straight away, putting on breathing apparatus and stretching hoses to the line of fire." Inspector Finlay said given the wind, firefighters did well to contain the damage to one property. At Tara Avenue, Albury Central station officer Simon Huggett oversaw operations and also praised the work of crews in halting its spread. "We kept it to the bathroom and kitchen area in the back corner of the house," Mr Huggett said. "The firies did a great job stopping it spreading because once it's in the roof it's hard to stop." Mr Huggett also was thankful for a neighbour who noticed the smoke emanating from the property and called emergency services to ensure the fire did not destroy the house. IN OTHER NEWS: He said although it was known where the fire started, an ignition source could not be found, prompting the need for a deeper probe by police. Mr Huggett estimated up to $100,000 damage had been done to the home, with some damage in parts of the house linked to water seeping through from a roof top air-conditioning unit. The house in Swan Street had four bedrooms and according to property websites had an estimated value of just over $300,000. It was reportedly last sold in 2016 for $187,000 after being bought for $74,000 in 1992. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/61275133-d2b3-4d97-837f-292a39cbd01b.jpg/r0_356_5472_3448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg