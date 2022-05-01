sport, australian-rules-football,

The Ovens and Murray Football League has six genuine contenders eyeing a top three finish for the first time in many years after a stunning round on Saturday. Myrtleford posted one of the two major upsets of the opening month with a 19-point win over long-time force Albury. The Saints were on the receiving end of the other shock against Lavington three weeks ago. Round four's other startling result was Wangaratta Rovers' comeback from 38 points down at three-quarter time to edge out Yarrawonga by three points. "We didn't handle it very well, we lost some structures, couldn't control the footy, lost the stoppages," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale admitted outside a shattered change room. "It would have given us a break on a team we're competing against for a top three spot, it's going to hurt." Wangaratta has the minor premiership realistically wrapped up with 14 rounds still left and a two-game break, but Yarrawonga, Myrtleford, Albury, Corowa-Rutherglen and Rovers are all on 12 points. Six teams have the bye on Saturday, with Yarrawonga's home clash against Wodonga crucial for the clubs' top three and top five aspirations respectively. The league gained enormous publicity over summer after a stack of big name players signed, but it's the form of two players who debuted last year who have genuine claims to the league's best tag. Wangaratta's Morris medallist Callum Moore kicked 10 goals in the hiding of North Albury, just a week after booting 11 against Corowa-Rutherglen. Meanwhile, Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters was best on ground against the Hawks, despite the home team's stunning surge. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'll be really honest, I don't know how he didn't play AFL," Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell praised of his opponent. "He's one of the better ones I've seen running around, he's hard to stop."

