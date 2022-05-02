news, local-news,

LABOR'S election hope in Indi will be sidelined this week after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Nadia David was not feeling 100 per cent after returning to her Beechworth farm from Mount Beauty on Saturday afternoon. She had a negative test then, before a RAT about 7am Sunday, prior to planned door-knocking at Benalla, proved positive. "I've been surprised I haven't got if before now," Ms David said. "I guess it's inevitable when you're out and chatting to as many people as I am." Ms David attended Indi candidate forums at Euroa, Benalla and Alexandra last week. The host of the Euroa event informed the election hopefuls she had subsequently contracted COVID. IN OTHER NEWS: Triple-vaccinated Ms David said her symptoms were a runny nose, aches and tiredness. She will be isolating until next Sunday, in time for prepolling starting next Monday. "It's the least worst timing in terms of what we had planned this week," Ms David said, noting there were no candidate forums during her isolation period. Member for Indi Helen Haines and Coalition candidates Ross Lyman and Liz Fisher said they were testing daily for COVID. Dr Haines said three of her staff had the virus in recent weeks, while Mrs Fisher's teenage daughter was positive in March which resulted in her having to isolate for a week. Ms David's Labor counterpart in Farrer, Darren Cameron, had COVID across late March and early April. Mr Cameron was double vaccinated and said it left him very unwell and without his taste for a short period. "I needed every bit of the seven days," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/58d58883-2e34-49d6-b258-e4ecbb49a547.jpg/r49_323_4901_3064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg