Albury Thunder rocked premiership fancies Young early, but the home team stormed home to post a 50-14 win on Saturday in Group Nine rugby league. Former Central Newcastle forward Sam Collins missed last week's opening round loss to Tumut through Covid, but he will never forget his debut, scoring a try after only five minutes. Some front-rowers could go an entire season without scoring. Thunder back Ty Fletcher stunned the Cherrypickers with a try two minutes later as the visitors went at better than a point a minute to snatch a 10-0 lead. However, Young quickly found its form after making a host of early errors and had gained the lead after just 18 minutes. And it was only the start as the Cherrypickers finished with nine tries to post a massive win. The Thunder certainly didn't start favourites in either of its first two games and won't against long-time powerhouse Southcity in a rare home game on Saturday, but it will need to produce a bumper effort. ALSO IN SPORT: In a major boost, there's no Ovens and Murray Football League matches in Albury that day.

