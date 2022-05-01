news, local-news,

A DRIVER had to be cut free from her car after swerving off the Beechworth-Wodonga Road and striking a tree early on Sunday. The drama happened out of Beechworth, north of the Chiltern turn-off, at 5.10am. The woman in her 40s, believed to be from Yackandandah, was heading south when she veered, possibly to avoid a kangaroo. As a result, the vehicle hit a tree before coming to rest in bushes with a guard rail not fringing that section of roadway. IN OTHER NEWS: SES crews from Beechworth and Wodonga, as well as firefighters from Wooragee and Beechworth and paramedics and police attended. The expertise of the emergency services was needed to free the woman who was trapped for a period. An ambulance transported the woman to Albury hospital in a serious but stable condition. A spokesman for the ambulance service said the crash victim had possible chest trauma and fractured ribs as well as facial and back injuries. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/100c8aac-8b10-4c56-8c75-cde38c5695db.jpg/r0_392_1170_1053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg