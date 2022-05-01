sport, local-sport,

Six goals from Isabella Tassell (nee Barbaro) fired St Pats to their first win of the season on Sunday. They beat Myrtleford 10-6 at Alexandra Park on a day both defences may choose to forget after eight goals were scored in each half. But the home side were all smiles after capping their best display of the season with three valuable points. "This is a massive step in the right direction for us," Tassell said. "That's the best team we've put on the park this year and it was good to actually have a crack. "The big difference was being able to attack. "We've been playing so defensively the last few weeks because that's the only thing we could do. "The biggest thing for us is to have options and to move people around the park." ALSO IN SPORT: Tassell, who's nursing a torn quad, started and finished the game on the bench but she was a thorn in Myrtleford's side all the time she was on the field. "It was good to finally get a couple of goals and the morale for the girls, being able to get around each other, it's probably the first time we've had a bit of excitement around goalscoring," Tassell said. "The girls are more motivated to get to training now and hopefully we'll be quite competitive." Myrtleford's Summer Caponecchia capped a superb individual display with four goals for the visitors. "We've had niggling injuries, weddings, people away and COVID impacted us one week so it's been pretty hard but hopefully we're past that now," St Pats coach Andy Stevens said. Meanwhile, Paula Mitchell scored another five goals as Albury United beat Wodonga Diamonds 10-1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

