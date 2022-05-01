sport, local-sport,

There were mixed fortunes for Murray United when they resumed their season in Melbourne yesterday. Murray's under-14s won 4-1 away to Ringwood City in their first game since being placed in NPL2 on the back of the qualifying rounds. Austin May, Buddy Randell, Pattako Buakaeo and Israel Monga scored the United goals as the momentum swung their way after an even first half. The under-16s were missing several players due to illness, including their goalkeeper, and went down 5-0 against Ringwood. ALSO IN SPORT: Ruben Shuker scored the only goal for Murray's under-18s in their 6-1 defeat to Hume City at ABD Stadium in Westmeadows. Shuker fired in a brilliant free-kick from 30 yards out on a day which did bring some positives for the visitors. Monga and May stepped up from under-14 level to play 45 minutes each and neither player looked out of place, further highlighting the development which is happening at the club.

