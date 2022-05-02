news, local-news,

Jenna McLeod has now played 100 games as a Rover, but the experienced defender never gets tired of taking to the court in brown and gold. "I love playing netball, it's always been a passion of mine, and as long as I'm contributing and helping my club and team then I'm more than happy to keep playing," she said. "My opponents are half my age generally." The wait to reach the milestone was prolonged for McLeod due to the past two interrupted Covid seasons, but the moment finally arrived for the Rovers' recent clash against Yarrawonga. Joining the club in 2015, McLeod admitted it's been a battle at times for the Rovers, but it has only made them more resilient. "We've had difficult seasons every year that I've played but we have always done our best," she said. "We often have a lot of ins and outs, so every year we restart and try and find a plan. "We've lost a few to university and moving away. "We're playing really good netball at the moment, but it's always a tough competition. "I just love seeing the young ones coming through and being able to showcase their skills is great. ALSO IN SPORT: "They're certainly improving." While Rovers are yet to put a win on the Ovens and Murray League netball board this season, McLeod was proud of their efforts during their recent clash against the Pigeons. "We haven't won a game but we're having some very impressive moments," she said. "We know that we just have to work on our errors, shooting accuracy and keeping possession, and when we do that we're great." The Rovers' next task will be against Wodonga for round six following a bye this weekend, with the Bulldogs also hoping to get their first win of the season. McLeod admitted it was nice to mark her 100 club game milestone with her teammates. "You don't play for these milestones, but it's nice to have that bit of recognition and count all of those wonderful games and memories," she said. "I'm very proud to be a Rover."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/460c0096-163d-43b3-8155-92c3c9e4813e.jpg/r0_291_2763_1852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg