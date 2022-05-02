sport, australian-rules-football,

Soccer star Noah Spiteri is fully committed to Ovens and Murray football with Wodonga this season. Spiteri has been a genuine all-rounder for years, playing both codes as well as provincial cricket during the summer, but this year is the first time in almost a decade that he's going full throttle in Australian Rules. The 23-year-old explained how a medical condition prompted him to switch codes during high school but how the appeal of playing on Saturday and getting back his Sundays - when the majority of Albury-Wodonga Football Association games are scheduled - makes perfect sense now that he's working full-time as a teacher. "I decided in January I was going to do a footy pre-season and not a soccer pre-season," Spiteri said. "Because of the history with my body, it isn't plausible to play two sports full-time, one after another. "In the pre-season for footy, we were playing practice matches on Saturday and then I was playing soccer on Saturday night, which led to me being pretty sore on Sunday and Monday but it's changed now and it's very much footy-driven. "I spoke pretty heavily last year about the Sunday stuff with soccer and it was more that, being able to enjoy myself a bit more on a Saturday. "It's been in the back of my mind for the last few years. "Maybe it was the COVID stuff last year, finishing early and looking forward to footy. "Footy was always my priority growing up but it changed because of a little health thing that I had, which was hard to play footy with, so that's why I ended up going to soccer. "I was pretty young, 13 or 14, and there was a cist in my bladder which, if I got knocked in my kidney, would lead to me urinating blood and I'd be out because once that happens, you have to miss two weeks. "That happened three times in one season, which meant I had six weeks without footy, so it was easier to go the other route which is why I started playing soccer. "I remember talking to my Mum and we thought I might have to wear a kidney guard, which is not something you see every day in junior sport. "Mum used to hate it because I'd go pretty hard in the packs in under-15s. "That's why I went to soccer, for a run of games and not wanting to miss out every week on the sidelines." Spiteri played in Boomers' first four league games, scoring six goals, but hasn't featured in their last two to focus fully on Bulldog duties. After impressing for the reserves against Albury and Wangaratta, he got the call to play seniors and helped Wodonga to an Anzac Day victory over the Raiders before tasting the disappointment of Saturday's three-point loss at home to Lavington. "I'm just happy to be playing footy," Spiteri said. "I didn't know how much I would enjoy it but it's exceeded all expectations. "I look forward to it every week, I look forward to going to training, seeing all the boys and it's an awesome vibe. "I've been really supported by all the Wodonga coaches and I'm the fittest I've been since turning 18. "I play mostly half-forward, a high-pressure sort of thing, and it's very much a work-rate position so I need to be getting that right to keep my spot. "Doing a full footy pre-season, I noticed a massive improvement in my soccer, being able to run out games. "It felt like a weapon to be that fit, especially in the FA Cup final when I probably got the jump on a few others after training for eight or nine weeks." ALSO IN SPORT: Spiteri is excited about Wodonga's potential this season although he's still keeping the door open to play some part in Boomers' campaign. "The ultimate goal for the Bulldogs is getting in the five and playing finals," he said. "Last year, and we've spoken about it a lot, they were that hungrier, young side who could beat anyone on their day but now we want to have our day consistently throughout the year so we can really push for fifth, fourth or third. "It's hard distancing myself from Boomers when they're going to be in a dogfight for the league, but I'm sure I'll be in a Boomers shirt more regularly than I am at the moment. "I'll probably come off the bench and be used in a different sort of role to what I have been the last few years. "Andrew Grove (coach) been really good with it and he's happy to do a week-by-week thing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/76fff6ca-75b5-4b76-8ca5-4d4a5355091c.jpg/r0_85_1435_896_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg